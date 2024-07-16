More round of heavy rain and flooding possible

Headlines



FLOODING AND SEVERE THREAT DAY

BEST CHANCE OF FLASH FLOODING IS SOUTH

PATTERN CHANGE HAPPENS TOMORROW

The warm and very muggy conditions will continue today with the threat of additional storms. While there could be some gusty winds, the main threat we face will be the potential for flooding. The ground is already saturated and another 1"-3" is possible with a potential complex of storm late this afternoon and evening. Right now it looks like the best threat is south of I-70.

A few storms will be possible tomorrow in the morning but the trend will be for more sunshine and decreasing humidity. Temperatures will be in the 80s.

Starting Thursday a whole new air mass is in place. It will be cooler, with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. In fact, high temperatures won't even reach 80°.

The nice weather will then continue into the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Warm and humid with heavy rain potential. High: 87°

Overnight: Spot storm. Still muggy Low: 70°

Tomorrow: Humidity drops. Turning partly cloudy High: 82°

Thursday: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High: 77°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast