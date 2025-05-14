More shower and storm chances Wednesday; watching severe weather potential Thursday

Headlines



SHOWERS CONTINUE WEDNESDAY

HOT & HUMID THURSDAY

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT THURSDAY EVENING

Wednesday morning started with downpours, so expect ponding of water in some roads. Remember not to drive through any standing water. Rain is not widespread this afternoon, but you can expect scattered showers and a few non-severe thunderstorms. It will be mainly cloudy and may feel a bit damp at times outside of the rain. Highs warm into the upper 70s.

Most of Thursday is dry. It will be hot and humid, with highs soaring into the upper 80s. This is the warmest air we've seen of 2025, so make sure you are prepared for the heat, especially if you will be heading to racing practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Thursday evening, there is a chance for some thunderstorms to develop. If storms form, they could be strong or severe. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the primary threat, but we cannot rule out an isolated tornado. These storms would likely develop quickly, so keep a close eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans Thursday evening.

Friday's temperatures are once again in the upper 80s. The day is dry and sunny, but we could see another round of storms developing Friday evening, especially south of Indianapolis. There is a risk for severe weather again Friday evening.

Saturday looks dry and breezy. For those heading to Qualifications this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, it should be a warm and sunny forecast both days. A few storms may begin to develop late in the day Sunday, so check back for more updates.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Scattered showers and storms. High: 79°

Overnight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Low: 64°

Thursday: Hot & humid. PM severe thunderstorms possible. High: 88°

Friday: Sunny. PM severe thunderstorms possible. High: 87°

