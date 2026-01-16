More snow bursts possible Friday evening; temperatures cool this weekend

Headlines



BURSTS OF SNOW FRIDAY EVENING

TEMPERATURES FALL AGAIN THIS WEEKEND

BITTERLY COLD EARLY NEXT WEEK

After some snow showers Friday morning, we should mostly see a lull from the snow during the middle of the day. Be prepared that some areas could be slick through the morning, even without snow falling. Skies stay cloudy.

Wind out of the south today will warm us above freezing. Some areas south of Indianapolis could actually climb near 40°. Because it is windy, feels like temperatures may stay in the 20s.

For your Friday night plans, be prepared that more snow will move into Central Indiana. While snow totals will remain low (less than 1" by early Saturday), bursts of briefly heavy snow are possible. This will lower visibility if you're driving Friday night.

A few flurries linger into early Saturday.

Following the snow, temperatures fall from the upper 20s Saturday morning to the low 20s Saturday afternoon.

Sunday is cold with highs in the low 20s and a mix of clouds and sun.

The sunshine lingers into Monday and Tuesday, but this will lower temperatures even more. Highs will stay in the teens for MLK Day Monday, so plan appropriately for the holiday if you plan to be outdoors.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with PM snow showers. High: 38°

Overnight: Snow showers. Low: 25°

Saturday: Few flurries. PM temperatures falling. High: 28°

Sunday: Sun & clouds. Colder. High: 22°

