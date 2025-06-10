More summer-like temperatures settle in. Rain returns on Friday

Headlines



Who is ready for something that hasn't happened in nearly 20 years?

Tonight, the Strawberry Moon, the full moon for June, will appear very low in the sky. This is due to a phenomenon called lunar standstill, which occurs only once every 18.6 years and won't happen again until 2043.

We still have a bit of haze from Canadian wildfire smoke, but viewing conditions should still be good. The full moon officially peaks at 3:44 AM, but it should look spectacular as it rises this evening. Check it out! It will appear larger and more colorful than normal.

Overnight temperatures should be comfortable as well. Most of us will drop back down into the 50s with low humidity. This is another opportunity to give the air conditioning a break before we heat up in the coming days.

Tomorrow, we will jump into the mid-80s for high temperatures. We will stay in that range on Thursday and Friday as well. However, by Friday evening, the chance of storms will return.

Some of the heavy rain from Friday night through Saturday could be locally intense. These slow-moving storms will have the potential to produce gusty winds, as well as hail, in addition to flooding concerns.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear and comfortable Low: 59°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 85°

Thursday: Mostly sunny & more humid. High: 87°

Friday: Partly cloudy - Storms late. High: 87°

