Mostly cloudy today with just a stray shower possible

JUST A STRAY SHOWER TODAY

TRACKING HELENE FOR IMPACTS THIS WEEKEND

HEAVY RAIN & WIND POSSIBLE

Overall today will be a pretty quiet day of weather for us. It just won't be the brightest day. Skies will be mostly cloudy with just the chance of a few isolated showers this afternoon. If you saw one it would be light and also brief. Highs today will be in the low to mid 70s.

More of the same for tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies, a spot shower and temperatures in the 70s. All eyes will be on the end of the week as the remnants of Helene impact the area. Right now it looks like Friday will be impacted the most with wind and rain. Wind gusts could be over 30mph and a brief spin up tornado would be possible as well.

As with any tropical system the path will be key. Right now it looks like south of I-70 could see 1"-3" of rain with less amounts to the north.

The ground is dry so we shouldn't see too much flooding. Better chances of that in Kentucky. Of course depending on the track and how things unfold the next 24-48 hours these rain bands will likely shift. Friday night football will be heavily impacted. Saturday activities should plan on at least some rain.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Spot shower High: 74°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Spot shower High: 77°

Friday: Wet and windy. High: 75°

