MOSTLY DRY THURSDAY

RAINY OVERNIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING

WEEKEND LOOKING GREAT

After a foggy start Thursday morning, the day is mainly dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There could be an isolated shower later in the day, but most rain holds off until overnight. Highs today climb into the low 70s, which is still cool for late May standards.

WRTV

Rain will slow your Friday morning commute. Heaviest rain is in the southern portions of the state. Flooding is not expected, but there could be some ponding on the roads.

WRTV

A few scattered showers are possible Friday afternoon or evening, but you don't need to cancel your Friday night plans outdoors. A thunderstorm could also develop, but severe weather is not likely Friday.

WRTV

The weekend forecast is looking great. Saturday is mainly sunny with some wind gusts up to 20 mph. Sunday is sunny again and a bit warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s this weekend will give way to highs climbing through the 80s next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 72°

Overnight: Rain. Low: 56°

Friday: AM rain, heavy at times. Few scattered PM showers. High: 73°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast