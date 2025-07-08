Mostly dry Tuesday; daily storm chances through the end of week

Headlines
- MOSTLY DRY & WARM TUESDAY
- FEW PM STORMS POSSIBLE
- DAILY STORM CHANCES TO END THE WEEK
Enjoy a warm, pleasant day Tuesday. There's a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s.
Don't cancel your evening plans, but be aware a few thunderstorms will make their way into the area this evening. Severe weather isn't likely, but there could be a brief downpour. Many areas will stay completely dry.
There are rain and storm chances each day to end the week, but it shouldn't be a wash on any given day. Wednesday looks like there could be some rain around in both the morning and evening.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly sunny. PM storm possible. High: 88°
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 70°
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Few thunderstorms. High: 86°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast