Mostly sunny and seasonable today

SUNSHINE RETURNS TODAY

ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES

DRY UNTIL THE END OF THE WEEKEND

A quiet weather pattern is setting up shop for the next few days. Today will be the coolest high temperature of the week right around 70°. While this is cooler than the past few days it is seasonable.

Overnight tonight skies will be clear and it will be chilly once again. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s. Jackets will be needed once again in the morning.

High temperatures by the end of the week will be back near 80° with lots of sunshine.

The next chance of rain won't be until late Sunday. Even then, it will be just the chance of a few spotty showers as a cold front goes through.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 71°

Overnight: Mainly clear and cool. Low: 48°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 76°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 80°

