Mostly sunny and warm today but with low humidity

WARM BUT COMFORTABLE TODAY

WARM & MORE HUMID TOMORROW

STORMS CHANCES TUE. & WED.

Temperatures today will be running a bit above normal but the humidity will be fairly low today. Skies will also be mostly sunny making for a very pleasant day.

Tomorrow will have the potential to be the warmest day of the week. It will depend on some morning storm chances that will be around. Areas that don't see any rain could easily climb into the low 90s. Areas that do see more in the way of clouds/rain will likely top off in the upper 80s.

The better storm chances for everyone will be early Wednesday morning and then off and on throughout the day. Some strong storms could be possible as well. Once the storms move out a great Thursday will be on tap with low humidity and highs around 80°.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 87°

Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 69°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Spotty storms. High: 92°

Wednesday: Sct. Storms. Mostly cloudy. High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast