Mostly sunny, warm and dry once again today

Headlines

  • ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES CONTINUE
  • DRY THROUGH THE WEEKEND
  • PARTIAL LUNAR ECLIPSE TONIGHT

Our dry and warm weather will continue today with temperatures into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Most of us will be sunny but look for some eastern locations to be a few degrees cooler due to some high clouds drifting in from the east.

Skies will be clear this evening and overnight making for great conditions to see the full moon. Not only will the moon be full but there will also be a partial (about 8%) lunar eclipse. It will start a little after 10pm and then end a quarter past 11pm.

So far this month we have only had .05" of rain which is on pace for the driest September on record with just under half of the month to go. Tomorrow will be another dry with highs in the mid 80s.

The next chance of rain looks like it won't be till early next week. Even then, it isn't a great chance.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 86°
Overnight: Mainly clear and comfortable Low: 58°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 88°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 89°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

