Much need rain will fall across the area followed by much cooler air

Headlines



PERIODS OF RAIN THROUGH TUESDAY

HIGHEST RAIN TOTALS WILL BE SOUTH OF INDY

COOLER AND MORE SEASONABLE MIDDLE OF THE WEEK

Much-needed rainfall will impact the area over the next 24 hours. The rain will overspread the region this evening and continue on and off through Tuesday afternoon before the cold front fully pushes through. The heaviest and most widespread rain this evening will fall south of Indy.

WRTV

Rain will fall overnight and off and on during the day on Tuesday. There will be some breaks in the rain at times, but there will always be a chance of rain until the cold front fully exits the area. That should occur in the late afternoon or early evening.

WRTV

The heaviest rain will fall south of Indy, where some Gulf moisture will enhance the totals. Northern locations won’t see as much rain, and amounts will depend on how the front moves through the area. Some locations south of Indy may see 1 to 2 inches of rain, with isolated higher totals. Areas north of Indy, however, won’t see nearly that much. This will be the only chance of rain this week as we enter another stretch of mild but dry weather.

WRTV

High temperatures in the middle of the week will be in the upper 60s. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, with some areas likely dipping into the 30s on Thursday and Friday mornings.

WRTV

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Areas of rain. Low: 67°

Tomorrow: Periods of rain. High: 75°

Wednesday: Sunny & cooler. High: 68°

Thursday: Sunny. High: 67°

Friday: Sunny. High: 71°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast