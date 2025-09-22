Needed rain chances continue through much of the week. Sunshine returns for the weekend

Headlines



MORE NEEDED RAINFALL WILL COME THIS WEEK

WEDNESDAY POTENTIALLY THE WETTEST DAY

WEEKEND LOOKS DRY AND WARMER

The steady rain continues to move out of the area and off to the east. However, a few showers will still be possible throughout the evening hours, with temperatures holding steady in the upper 60s.

Overnight tonight, we will need to be on the lookout for dense fog to develop. How much fog forms will depend on the amount of clearing that takes place overnight—the more clearing, the more fog is likely to develop; less clearing means less fog. Please be cautious tomorrow morning as you head to work and as the kids head to school.

Tuesday will bring isolated rain chances; however, most of the day should be dry, with partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures. The best chance of storms will be scattered in the afternoon hours.

Another wave of rain will come on Wednesday, which could potentially be the wettest day of the entire week. Some showers will linger into Thursday as well. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible by Friday morning, especially south of Indy.

The good news is the weekend is looking great, with sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Dense fog possible. Partly cloudy Low: 65°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Sct. storms. High: 78°

Wednesday: Fairly wet. Areas of rain. High: 73°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Areas of rain. High: 74°

