OCCASIONAL RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK

TEMPERATURES NEAR OR JUST BELOW NORMAL

Sunday evening a few more clouds develop. Temperatures for evening plans will fall from the 60s back into the 50s. Temperatures will fall into the low 40s by early Monday morning under partly cloudy skies.

Monday is looking mostly dry. More clouds develop in the second half of the day. High temperatures climb into the low 60s. A few showers are possible late in the day for areas south of Indianapolis, but many will stay rain-free for the entire day.

Tuesday starts dry, but rain chances increase through the evening. A widespread rain continues Tuesday overnight into Wednesday. It will also be breezy Tuesday night and Wednesday, with some wind gusts 20-25 mph, which will likely bring a lot of fall leaves off the trees.

Rain chances linger into Thursday before tapering on Halloween Friday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 42°

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. PM showers south. High: 63°

Tuesday: Rain chances, especially late in the day. High: 60°

Wednesday: Breezy with rain showers. High: 53°

