October-like air in place through the weekend

BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES

SMALL RAIN THREAT FRIDAY EVENING

SUNNY BUT COOL WEEKEND AHEAD

Grab a jacket if you’ll be out and about this evening. Once the sun sets, it will get chilly quickly under a mainly clear sky. Temperatures will stay in the 60s through the evening, then drop into the low to mid-50s overnight.

Friday will start off with plenty of sunshine before some cloud cover builds in as another cold front approaches. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid-70s before the clouds begin to thicken. Once that happens, temperatures will remain fairly steady in the low 70s through the early evening hours.

There isn’t a high chance of rain for everyone, but some showers are likely in the evening hours. These could impact some high school football games. Any rain that does occur will be very light.

While the cold front won’t bring much moisture, it will cool us down a bit as we head into the weekend. Any lingering showers Saturday morning should move out fairly quickly. The rest of the day will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Sunday looks great, with sunshine and highs again in the low 70s.

If you are heading to the Colts game you'll need a jacket if tailgating. We start in the 50s but we'll end with highs in the low 70s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 55°

Friday: Partly cloudy. A few showers late. High: 76°

Saturday: Sun & Clouds. High: 71°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 70°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 73

