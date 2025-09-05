Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

October-like feel for the first weekend of September

Cool weekend but warmer next week
TK4.png
Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • A DRY BUT COOL WEEKEND
  • IN THE 40s SUNDAY AND MONDAY MORNING
  • WARMING TREND NEXT WEEK

A cold front will pass through the area again this evening, reinforcing cooler temperatures for the weekend. The front will mainly come through dry, but you’ll notice a bit of a breeze and some cloud cover. As for rain, a few sprinkles are possible, but the heaviest rainfall should stay to our south overnight and into tomorrow morning.

TK1.png

Any morning cloud cover will move out on Saturday, and we’ll be left with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. It will be cool, though, with high temperatures struggling to reach 70° both Saturday and again on Sunday.

TK2.png

If you are tailgating, heading to the Colts game, or have any other plans, you’ll need a jacket in the morning. Morning low temperatures on Sunday will be in the 40s for everyone. Skies will be sunny, and we’ll warm up fairly quickly, but we’re only looking at a high right around 70°.

TK3.png

On Monday morning, some areas in northern locations could see temperatures in the upper 30s. However, after Monday morning, we’ll start another warming trend that will take us back above normal for the middle of next week, with highs in the low 80s.

TK5.png

Rain chances look to be very minimal next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Spot shower. Low: 53°
Saturday: Sun & clouds. High: 72°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 71°
Monday: Chilly morning then sunny & mild. High: 74°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 Day PM.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.