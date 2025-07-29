One more hot day Wednesday; relief from the heat starts Thursday

Headlines



HEAT ADVISORY 10 AM - 8 PM WEDNESDAY

STORMS WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

RELIEF FROM HEAT TO END THE WEEK

Tuesday evening is hot, with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s and back into the 70s overnight. Sunset is at 9:01 PM tonight, making it one of the final sunsets in the 9 o'clock hour for 2025.

WRTV

Wednesday is hot and humid, again. Triple digit heat indices are possible. The day starts sunny, with more clouds late in the day.

WRTV

Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon, with more widespread storms likely late Wednesday evening. These storms will have downpours. Localized flooding could become a concern. Gusty winds could also accompany these storms.

WRTV

Thursday morning we could see some lingering storms. Following the storms, cooler air rushes into the area. Highs stay in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday.

WRTV

An early check of the weekend shows highs near 80° both days with lots of sunshine, dry weather, and low humidity.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly clear. Fog possible. Low: 75°

Wednesday: Hot & humid. PM scattered thunderstorms. High: 92°

Thursday: Lingering thunderstorms. Heat breaks. High: 79°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast