Our cool weather pattern will continue all the way through the holiday weekend

Headlines



BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES THROUGH THE WEEKEND

RAIN CHANCES AGAIN ON THURSDAY & RACE DAY

SUNSHINE CARB DAY AND LEGENDS DAY

Grab a jacket this evening, as temperatures remain chilly with occasional light showers and drizzle on and off. It's not a washout, but the threat of showers continues.

Not much is changing in the forecast for Thursday. Temperatures will struggle to reach 60°, and rain chances will continue. The rain showers will be scattered and fairly light, with one exception: a few heavier downpours may occur during the peak heat of the day. No severe weather is expected, but a rumble of thunder is possible.

As we look forward to the holiday weekend and the Indy 500, temperatures will remain chilly. Highs will only reach the upper 60s for Carb Day, Legends Day, and Race Day. Friday and Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine, but rain chances are possible on Race Day.

It will be a close call as to who will see rain on Sunday. The further south and southwest you go, the better the chances of rain will be. There will be a cool east wind throughout the day, rotating around an area of high pressure to the north. East winds in our region are usually dry and will help prevent rain from moving in.

Not only will there be a battle on the track, but also between high and low pressure. Who will win? We'll have to wait and see. Don't give up on track plans just yet, as a lot could change before Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. A few showers Low: 50°

Tomorrow: Cool temps. Sct. showers High: 59°

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 67°

Saturday: Sun & clouds. High: 70°

Race Day: Partly cloudy - Showers possible. High: 68°

