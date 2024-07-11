Partly cloudy skies today with a few pop afternoon storms

Headlines



ISOLATED AFTERNOON STORMS POSSIBLE

SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES TODAY

WARMER AND MORE HUMID OVER THE WEEKEND

Temperatures today will be running close to our average high of 85° with partly cloudy skies.

wrtv

However, once we get into the afternoon hours a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible. We aren't expecting any severe weather but some heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning will be possible. Any storms should be fairly short lived and fade towards sunset.

wrtv

Temperatures and the humidity will start to climb over the weekend.

wrtv

High temperatures will be near 90° starting Sunday and then stay there through at least Tuesday of next week. With the heat will come daily storm chances.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Spot PM Storms High: 84°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 67°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Spot PM Storm High: 86°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Spot pm storms. High: 88°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast