Partly cloudy skies today with a few pop afternoon storms

Posted at 7:35 AM, Jul 11, 2024

Headlines

  • ISOLATED AFTERNOON STORMS POSSIBLE
  • SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES TODAY
  • WARMER AND MORE HUMID OVER THE WEEKEND

Temperatures today will be running close to our average high of 85° with partly cloudy skies.

However, once we get into the afternoon hours a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible. We aren't expecting any severe weather but some heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning will be possible. Any storms should be fairly short lived and fade towards sunset.

Temperatures and the humidity will start to climb over the weekend.

High temperatures will be near 90° starting Sunday and then stay there through at least Tuesday of next week. With the heat will come daily storm chances.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. Spot PM Storms High: 84°
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 67°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Spot PM Storm High: 86°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Spot pm storms. High: 88°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

