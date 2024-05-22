Partly cloudy today but daily storms chances tonight into the weekend

Headlines



PARTLY CLOUDY TODAY

STORM CHANCE LATE INTO THE OVERNIGHT

UNSETTLED WEATHER PATTERN THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Temperatures will be a bit cooler today but still above normal with highs around 80°. Overall it is pretty dry day for us with partly cloudy skies. Storm chances will return after sunset tonight and into the overnight hours.

Storms will be isolated late tonight and into the overnight but some could be strong to severe with wind the main threat. Lightning will make any storm though dangerous. One other concern is multiple rounds of rain will be possible in the same areas so flooding could become a concern as well. The further south you are the greater the severe threat.

The weather pattern will remain unsettled into the weekend. Through Saturday there will be a lot of dry hours. Race Day unfortunately is looking to be a little more wet. Still some time though to fine tune the timing as we get closer.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Storm late. High: 81°

Overnight: Sct. T'storms. Spot severe. Low: 60°

Tomorrow: Morning clouds the partly cloudy. High: 80°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast