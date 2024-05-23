Partly cloudy today with spotty storms south. Temperatures around 80°

Headlines



SPOT STORM CHANCE TODAY SOUTH

RAIN CHANCES FOR RACE DAY

MUCH COOLER NEXT WEEK

Temperatures once again be around 80° with partly cloudy skies today. There is the chance of a few isolated showers or storms south of I-70 as the day goes on. Overall though a very nice day with partly cloudy skies.

If you are heading to Carb Day tomorrow the weather looks great. Low 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Just a small storm chance in the afternoon. The better storm chances will be overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.

Saturday looks like a great day for the parade or anything else going on. Skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures in the low 80s. Sunday still features rain and storm chances. Some of the storms could be strong to severe in the afternoon and evening. Something we will have to watch for the 500.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 80°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 63°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 84°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 83°

Race Day: Showers & Storms. High: 78°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast