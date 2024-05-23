Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Partly cloudy today with spotty storms south. Temperatures around 80°

TK1.png
WX
TK1.png
Posted at 7:04 AM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 07:05:36-04

Headlines

  • SPOT STORM CHANCE TODAY SOUTH
  • RAIN CHANCES FOR RACE DAY
  • MUCH COOLER NEXT WEEK

Temperatures once again be around 80° with partly cloudy skies today. There is the chance of a few isolated showers or storms south of I-70 as the day goes on. Overall though a very nice day with partly cloudy skies.

TK2.png

If you are heading to Carb Day tomorrow the weather looks great. Low 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Just a small storm chance in the afternoon. The better storm chances will be overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.

TK3.png

Saturday looks like a great day for the parade or anything else going on. Skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures in the low 80s. Sunday still features rain and storm chances. Some of the storms could be strong to severe in the afternoon and evening. Something we will have to watch for the 500.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 80°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 63°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 84°
Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 83°
Race Day: Showers & Storms. High: 78°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018