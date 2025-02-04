Partly sunny and quiet today before freezing rain threat tomorrow

Headlines



MORE SEASONABLE TODAY - PARTLY CLOUDY

FREEZING RAIN THREAT TOMORROW AFTERNOON

ACTIVE PATTERN AHEAD

Fresh off a record high temperature yesterday we return to more seasonable temperatures today. We'll top off in the upper 30s to the low 40s with skis that will be partly cloudy this afternoon.

WRTV

A storm system will arrive tomorrow and with it will come the potential of a brief period of freezing rain. The morning commute will be fine but during the afternoon and evening rain will fall. With temperatures near freezing some of that could freezing on the road. Road temperatures have been warm and might be able to counteract the air temperatures.

WRTV

Models are showing a few hundredth's of an inch of ice. This isn't enough to cause issues with power lines or trees but if those road temperatures drop we could see some issues on the streets. Eventually temperatures will warm into the evening eliminating the threat of any rain freezing. In fact, some rumbles of thunder could be possible late Wednesday into the Thursday when the front comes through.

WRTV

Temperatures will be up and down the next few days as several storms come through.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny High: 42°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 29°

Tomorrow: Quiet start. Freezing rain to rain in the afternoon High: 38°

Thursday: Showers end & temps fall. High: 50°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast