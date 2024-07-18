Pattern change brings welcome relief from heat and humidity

Headlines



WELCOMED PATTERN CHANGE

SUNNY AND COMFORTABLE TODAY

GREAT WEATHER THROUGH THE WEEKEND

A new air mass is in place giving us a break from the heat, humidity and almost daily storm chances of the past few days. Look for nothing but sunshine today and temperatures that will be in the mid to upper 70s.

wrtv

It will be a pleasant evening and then a cool overnight period. Low temperatures will drop into the 50s in most locations allowing for great sleeping weather. Give those air conditioners a break.

wrtv

The nice weather continue all the way into Friday with a high around 80° and then into the low 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 77°

Overnight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 57°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 80°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast