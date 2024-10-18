Perfect fall weather for the weekend

Headlines
- TEMPERATURES BACK ABOVE NORMAL
- NOTHING BUT SUNSHINE ALL WEEKEND
- GET OUTSIDE AND ENJOY
Temperatures today will climb back above normal for the first time this week. This will come with clear skies and lots of sunshine so get out and enjoy.
Clear skies this evening will let the temperatures cool off very quickly. If you are heading to the Purdue game or high school football make sure you have a jacket or blanket as we drop into the 50s. Same for any other outdoor activities.
The weekend brings great weather. Highs will be in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday.
Low temperatures will be cool in the morning both days though. Keep that in mind.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 68°
Overnight: Clear and cool. Low: 40°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 72°
Sunday: Sunny. High: 74°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast