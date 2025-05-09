Perfect May weather for Saturday and Mother's Day!

Headlines



SUNNY AND WARM SATURDAY

PERFECT WEATHER FOR MOTHER'S DAY

RAIN CHANCES RETURN ON MONDAY

What a beautiful Friday forecast in progress across the area! If you are going to be out and about cheering on the Pacers or just hanging out in your backyard, the skies will be clear, and temperatures will slowly fall back into the upper 60s and eventually drop into the 50s this evening.

It will be cool again overnight, with temperatures in the low 40s for many of us. The good news is that, with lots of sunshine on Saturday, temperatures will warm up quickly, and we will reach the mid to upper 70s. Get out and enjoy! Just remember, whether you’re walking, biking, or sitting at IMS for the Grand Prix, to use sunscreen, as the May sun is strong.

Mother's Day is looking terrific. Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. If you have outdoor plans with the family you are in great shape. Sunny skies and high temperatures that will be climbing into the low 80s. That is going to put us about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Once we get past Sunday, the weather pattern becomes a bit more unsettled. There will be some rain chances from Monday through Wednesday, with Tuesday having the potential to be the wettest day. Thursday and Friday will have a distinctly summer-like feel, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and increased humidity as well.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear Low: 44°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny High: 77°

Mother's Day: Sunny skies & warm High: 81°

Monday: Partly cloudy - Sct. Showers High: 79°

