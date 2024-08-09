Watch Now
Perfect weekend forecast for August

Headlines

  • BEAUTIFUL WEATHER ALL WEEKEND
  • 50'S OVERNIGHT
  • LOTS OF SUNSHINE & LOW HUMIDITY

Skies will be sunny today with a nice refreshing breeze out of the north. That will keep the humidity down and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for most of us today.

Once the sun does set though it will cool off quickly. Have a light jacket if you will be out late tonight or up early tomorrow morning. We will be in the 50s anywhere you are with some areas to the north getting close to the upper 40s.

The next chance of rain won't arrive in the forecast till the middle or end of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 78°
Overnight: Clear and cool. Low: 55°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 76°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 79°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

