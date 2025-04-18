Periods of heavy rain and threat of severe weather to start Easter weekend

Headlines



SOME SEVERE STORMS LATE TONIGHT/EARLY SATURDAY

TWO ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAIN SATURDAY MORNING

SCATTERED RAIN CHANCE SAT PM & EASTER SUNDAY

It will be warm and windy here for the rest of today. However, by this evening, there is a chance of strong to severe storms late tonight and into early Saturday morning. A large part of Indiana is under a "slight risk" of severe storms. Wind and hail are the primary threats, but an isolated tornado is also possible. The strong storms are expected to be northwest of Indianapolis, and then the front will settle to the south and weaken overnight.

While the severe threat diminishes, rain chances remain. In fact, two rounds of heavy rain are likely on Saturday morning: the first around daybreak and the second around lunchtime. All storms will produce heavy rain, so flash flooding could be a concern, along with wind and hail. Once we reach the afternoon, rain chances will diminish, but expect a few scattered showers to linger into the afternoon and evening.

Easter Sunday will feature a big temperature spread across the area. Closer to 80° in southern locations while northern areas will be in the 60s.

It will not be a washout, but there will be the chance of showers on a scattered basis at any point on Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Periods of rain. Heavy at times. Low: 62°

Tomorrow: Stormy morning. More scattered PM High: 67°

Easter Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Sct. Storms. High: 73°

Monday: Morning storm chances, then partly cloudy. High: 69°

