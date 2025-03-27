Periods of rain all the way through the weekend but no day is a washout

Headlines



DAILY RAIN CHANCE THROUGH MONDAY

SEVERE THREAT ON SUNDAY

TEMPS CLIMB INTO THE 70'S ON FRIDAY

Thursday by no means will be a washout but there will be rain chances off and on throughout the day. Best chance will be in the afternoon hours with some thunderstorms as well. Don't cancel outdoor activites yet though as the rain will be fairly scattered in nature. Temperatures will be the mid 50s.

The best chance of the storms will likely be south and west of Indy. Indy to the north will generally be just some rain shower activity as the warmer air works in. The marginal risk for severe weather is still to our west in Illinois.

A warm front will surge north on Friday bringing some heavy downpours Friday morning. Then much of Friday will be dry and very mild in the mid to upper 70s. More showers and storms will move in on Saturday afternoon followed by strong to severe storms on Sunday. Most of Indiana is highlighted in the risk area.

When you add up all the rounds of rain many areas will likely see over and 1" of rain with some areas over 2".

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Thursday: Partly cloudy - Sct. PM Storms. High: 57°

Friday: Morning rain/storms then mild and dry. High: 77°

Saturday: Partly sunny - PM rain/storms possible High: 70°

Sunday: Severe storms possible. High: 70°

