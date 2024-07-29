Periods of storms today. Heavy rain and gusty winds possible.

Keep the umbrella handy this week. Our active weather pattern continues with a near daily chance for rain and storms.

Mostly cloudy and humid conditions open the week. Monday also comes with the chance for multiple rounds of rain and storms. That keeps a lid on temperatures with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s.

A complex of storms arrives late morning into the early afternoon. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible with these. After a brief break, additional storms are possible this evening into tonight. There is a Slight Risk of severe storms SW of Indy with a Marginal Risk for the rest of central Indiana. Gusty winds are the main threat.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Periods of storms. High: 83°

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Isolated storm possible. High: 89°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 30% chance of storms. High: 90°

Thursday: 40% chance of storms. High: 89°

