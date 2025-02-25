Pick of the week today. Sunny and mild temps

Headlines



Today will be the best day weather day of the week. We will have sunshine and temperatures that will be well above normal as highs climb to around 60°. Get out there and enjoy this nice February day.

Tomorrow might be a few degrees warmer but more in the way of clouds will work in as the day goes on. If we can keep the sunshine a bit longer we could climb into the mid 60s but either way, it will be a mild day. A cold front does bring some spotty rain showers to the area in the evening hours so be aware of that. Otherwise still another very nice day.

Temperatures will cool off a bit towards the end of the week but we will still be above normal with plenty of sunshine.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. & mild. High: 58°

Overnight: Mainly clear & cool. Low: 33°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy - PM showers.High: 60°

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 50°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast