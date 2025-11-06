Pleasant Thursday, few showers Friday, and a big temperature drop on the way

Headlines



SUNNY BUT COOLER THURSDAY

BREEZY WITH A FEW SHOWERS FRIDAY

BIG TEMPERATURE DROP ON THE WAY

Thursday is a little cooler compared to the last few days, but it still should be pleasant. Skies are mostly sunny through the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s (near normal for this time of year).

Wind will pick up a little bit this evening, and a few more clouds move into the area. Temperatures slowly dip from the low 50s into the upper 40s.

Friday morning is milder, starting in the upper 40s, but there will be some scattered rain showers in the morning. A rumble of thunder is not out of the question. There are a few wind gusts early Friday over 25 mph.

Showers move out of the area as Friday progresses, and we could even see some sunshine by the afternoon. Highs Friday are warmer, in the mid 60s.

Over the weekend, Saturday is looking dry with temperatures near 60°. Showers return Saturday overnight into Sunday. Sunday is cooler - highs remain near 40°.

The coolest air of the season arrives to get the week started. Monday and Tuesday morning will be in the mid 20s.

Temperatures will warm into the mid 40s Tuesday afternoon and the upper 50s by Wednesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 59°

Overnight: Becoming cloudy. Showers late. Breezy. Low: 48°

Friday: Scattered AM showers. Breezy. High: 66°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast