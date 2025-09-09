Pleasant Tuesday; warming trend continues this week

Headlines



PLEASANT WEATHER TUESDAY

WARMING TREND CONTINUES

STRETCH OF DRY WEATHER

Enjoy a pleasant day Tuesday. There is a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures warming into the upper 70s this afternoon.

Wednesday morning is not quite as cool out the door compared to Monday or Tuesday morning, with temperatures starting in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The warming trend continues as we finish the week, with the forecast remaining dry with lots of sunshine. Wednesday's highs are in the low 80s, then we climb to the mid 80s Thursday and upper 80s Friday.

The weekend will stay warm, with highs pushing the 90° mark. Temperatures will feel summer-like, but good news, it shouldn't feel muggy.

Drought will remain a concern, as the forecast looks very dry. Some rain and thunderstorms are possible Saturday overnight into Sunday, so check back for updates about that.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Sun & clouds. High: 79°

Overnight: A few clouds. Low: 55°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 84°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast