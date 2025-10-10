Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pleasant weekend with plenty of sun and comfortable temperatures

  • ANOTHER GREAT FALL WEEKEND
  • DRY WEATHER CONTINUE ALL NEXT WEEK
  • AT OR ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES

The nice weather will continue as we work our way through the weekend. Any outdoor plans you may have will be in great shape. Mornings will be cool, but afternoons will feature slightly above-normal temperatures. Look for highs on Saturday to be in the low to mid-70s.

Temperatures on Sunday will be very similar to Saturday. The only real difference will be completely sunny skies on Sunday. It will be a wonderful day for the Colts game or anything else you have planned.

Temperatures will peak next week on Tuesday as we get close to the 80° mark. After that, a cold front will move through and drop temperatures back down to around 70° to round out the week.

The next chance of rain doesn't arrive until next weekend, and even then, it is not guaranteed. Drought conditions will continue to worsen across the area.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 52°
Saturday: Partly cloudy High: 73°
Sunday: Sunny skies. High: 76°
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 77°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

