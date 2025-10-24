Plenty of Clouds This Weekend; Small Shower Threat Sunday

Headlines



FREEZE WARNING NORTH & EAST

MAINLY DRY WEEKEND AHEAD

UNSETTLED WEATHER MUCH OF NEXT WEEK

The growing season has officially come to an end for much of the area, with low temperatures this morning falling below freezing. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis will no longer issue frost/freeze warnings going forward. To the north and east, there are still Freeze Warnings for tonight, as temperatures will be colder there than they have been in recent nights, when more clouds were in place.

Overnight lows in central Indiana will range from the mid to upper 30s as clouds move into the area.

As for the weekend, Saturday will be mainly dry, with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s. If you see any rain, it likely won’t amount to more than a sprinkle or two.

There is a slightly better chance of a few showers on Sunday, but they will arrive fairly late in the day. Highs will be in the low 60s, with the best chance for a shower or two in southern locations. If you are tailgating for the Colts game or heading out to watch it, you should be fine. After the game, a very light and spotty shower is possible, but it shouldn’t have much of an impact.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Clouds increase. Low: 38°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 59°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy - Stray shower late. High: 61°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Spot shower. High: 59°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast