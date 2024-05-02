Potential record high temperatures today with plenty of sunshine

Headlines



RECORD HIGH POTENTIAL TODAY

SHOWERS & STORMS RETURN TOMORROW

SPOT STORMS OVER THE WEEKEND

We will be on record watch this afternoon for the potential of a record high temperatures. The current record is 87° and that is my forecast high for the day as well. Skies will be partly cloudy and the humidity will up a touch as well today. This afternoon there could be a very isolated storm that pops up but it is very small chance.

Better rain chance will arrive tomorrow. The days isn't a washout but there will always be the chance of showers and some storms at any point. Severe weather isn't expected.

Outside of a few spotty storms most of the weekend will be dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Record high potential. High: 87°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Spot storm. Low: 65°

Tomorrow: Showers and storms. High: 75°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Storms late. High: 79°

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 77°

