Prolonged period of below freezing temps settle in

Headlines



QUIET WEATHER THE NEXT THREE DAYS

FRIGID OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPS THROUGH FRIDAY

LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE ON FRIDAY EVENING

Temperatures will remain below normal all the way through the rest of the week. This will include several very cold mornings where temperatures could be below zero if we completely clear the skies out. Today will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 20s.

wrtv

Temperatures will struggle to warm tomorrow with highs barely creeping into the low 20s in many spots. The good news is we do get some sunshine back to help brighten things up.

wrtv

Thursday morning will be the coldest with sub zero temperatures possible in areas with snow on the ground. Whether below zero or in the single digits it will be frigid. Make sure you are prepared and make sure you bundle up.

wrtv

A storm will pass to our south on Friday keeping heavier snow out of the area. Some minor accumulation will be possible though in some areas.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy & cold. High: 26°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Very cold Low: 6°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Cold High: 20°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 22°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast