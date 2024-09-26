Watch Now
Quiet today before a very windy and wet Friday

Headlines

  • QUIET WEATHER TODAY BEFORE HELENE
  • VERY WET AND WINDY TOMORROW
  • 1"-3" OF RAIN WITH 30 MPH- 55 MPH WIND GUSTS

The weather will be quiet today with just increasing clouds throughout the day and highs in the mid 70s. After sunset a few showers will be possible but the rain doesn't really ramp up until after midnight tonight.

TK5.png

Once the rain starts it will be with us throughout out the day tomorrow and then even Saturday and Sunday periods of rain will be possible. The wind will pick up throughout the day as well and gust to 30 mph - 50 mph. The heaviest rain and the peak wind gusts will be tomorrow afternoon and evening.

TK2.png

The heaviest rain will be in southern locations where over 3" will be possible. Totals will drop off as you work north but everyone gets a good soaking.

TK3.png

The wind gusts will be a bit more uniform and pick up during the day tomorrow.

TK4.png

Any outdoor Friday evening plans will be heavily impacted so plan ahead. Saturday plans will feature breezy conditions and periods of rain. The steady rain though should shift south of the area.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy. Showers late. High: 76°
Overnight: Rain & wind. Low: 65°
Tomorrow: Very wet and windy. High: 74°
Saturday: Periods of Rain. Breezy. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

