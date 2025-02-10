Quiet today but very active weather week ahead

Headlines



QUIET AND SEASONABLE TODAY

VERY ACTIVE WEATHER WEEK STARTING TOMORROW

WEDNESDAY WILL BE THE MOST IMPACTED DAY

Today will be a quiet and seasonable day of weather in what will be a very active week of weather. Look for highs to be in the upper 30s to low 40s with partly cloudy skies. Eventually this afternoon we will see more in the way of clouds filtering in.

wrtv

Storms will impact the area Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday this week. Tomorrow's will stay mainly south with only far southern areas seeing some very light snow. Not a huge impact. Wednesday's will have a much bigger impact with snow, ice and rain. Where you live will make a big difference.

WRTV

Where all snow falls several inches will be possible. To the south it is mainly all rain. The question mark will be where the icy mix is. It will likely be a thin band of ice but where exactly that sets up will make a huge difference in snow totals. Right now Indy looks to be in the icy area.

WRTV

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Clouds increase High: 38°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy Low: 30°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy snow well south. High: 35°

Wednesday: Wintry mix. High: 36°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast