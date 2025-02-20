Quiet weather pattern setting up with a gradual warm up

Headlines



BITTER COLD TEMPERATURES TODAY

GRADUAL WARMING TREND THROUGH THE WEEKEND

QUIET WEATHER PATTERN

After what has been a very active weather pattern we will finally see a stretch without any storms. While quiet, it is still very cold today. High temperatures will top off just over 20° so bundle up. Wind chill values will be running much colder.

Over the weekend highs will get back to freezing on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Sunday when we get to 42° that puts us back to our average high for this time of year.

Next week we will be right around 50° Monday through Wednesday. Our next storm will arrive on Wednesday and right now that looks to be all rain.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy & cold High: 21°

Overnight: Clear & cold Low: 10°

Tomorrow: Sun & clouds High: 30°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 32°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast