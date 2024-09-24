Rain chances off and on all day. Some storms possible

Headlines



OFF AND ON RAIN CHANCES TODAY

MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE WEATHER TODAY

WATCH THE TROPICS FOR LOCAL IMPACTS LATE WEEK

It won't rain all day but almost at any point there will be the chance of showers and eventually some storms as well. It is a day you'll need to have the rain gear handy.

A few isolated strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon across the area with wind being the main threat. Most of the area is under the marginal risk of severe weather. If we can keep the skies cloudy the severe threat will be lower compared to if we see some sunshine.

We'll dry out a bit with just minor rain chances Wednesday and Thursday. However, we will have to keep an eye on the end of the week. Models right now want to bring the remnants of what will be Hurricane Helene into the area Friday and Saturday.

The track and how things unfold is still yet to be determine so the forecast will be highly changeable. Right now though it looks like rain and windy weather Friday into Saturday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Sct. rain & storms. High: 76°

Overnight: Areas of rain. Low: 61°

Tomorrow: Cloudy with spotty showers. High: 75°

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Spot storms. High: 77°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast