Rain chances remain through Friday, before a sun-filled weekend

RAIN CHANCES THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING

SUNNY BUT COOL WEEKEND

MORE SUMMER-LIKE NEXT WEEK

Look for light rain showers to develop this evening, but any heavier rain will hold off until the overnight hours. In fact, a few heavier areas of rain will be possible overnight, especially south of I-70. Severe weather isn't expected, but a few areas could experience gusty winds.

Any heavier and more widespread rain will move out by morning, and much of the day will be dry. However, late in the day, some additional storms will develop during the evening hours. It's something to keep an eye on if you have plans.

The weekend will bring much brighter weather. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Saturday will be a bit breezy, so it may feel cooler. On Sunday morning, we will start in the 40s in most locations. However, we will warm up with plenty of sunshine, reaching close to 80°F in the afternoon.

Next week will be much more summer-like, with highs climbing into the mid-80s and higher humidity as well.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Areas of rain. Heaviest south. Low: 57°

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms High: 75°

Saturday: Mostly sunny & breezy. High: 75°

Sunday: Cool start (40s). Mostly sunny. High: 77°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast