Rain chances return to the forecast today

Headlines



RAIN CHANCES INCREASE TODAY

DOWNPOURS AND STORMS OVERNIGHT

TEMPERATURES STAY IN THE 80S.

After a dry and comfortable stretch of weather we are back to storm chances and more humidity in the forecast. Today won't be a washout but rain chances will increase as the day goes on with highs in the low 80s for most.

WRTV

Storms should be weakening as they come into the state but an isolated severe storm will be possible with wind the main threat this afternoon. Most of the area is under a marginal risk for severe storms.

WRTV

Rain chances will continue overnight with heavy rain a possibility is spots.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Sct. showers. High: 84°

Overnight: Heavy downpours possible. Low: 69°

Tomorrow: Showers & Storms High: 88°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast