Rain chances return with a very unsettled weather pattern throughout the weekend

UNSETTLED WEATHER PATTERN TAKING HOLD

RAIN CHANCES FRIDAY THROUGH NEXT WEEK

TEMPERATURES REMAIN SEASONABLE

Clouds are increasing this evening ahead of what will be a very unsettled stretch of weather. We will remain dry this evening and overnight, with temperatures in the low to mid 70s for most.

Rain chances will increase throughout the day on Friday and will become likely in the afternoon and evening. It may not rain continuously, but rain will be expected, so have an umbrella handy. Better rain chances are in the forecast for Saturday, when it could be locally heavy. Some localized flooding is possible in certain areas, but it should not be widespread. Storm chances become more sporadic again on Sunday for Father's Day.

So much is happening on Friday evening! We have the Pacers' Game 4, the Indians game, Zoobilation, and a concert at White River. Rain gear will be necessary throughout the evening. Here’s the forecast for rain, along with a chance of a few isolated storms.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy Low: 69°

Friday: Sct. showers & storms High: 82°

Saturday: Locally heavy downpours. High: 81°

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Sct. Storms. High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast