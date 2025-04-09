Rain chances this evening but warmer and brighter for the weekend

Headlines



SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS THIS EVENING

VERY SPOTTY SEVERE THREAT TOMORROW

WARMER AND DRY OVER THE WEEKEND

Scattered showers will continue off an on this evening and into the early overnight hours. The rain shouldn't be all that heavy but it will make the temperatures in the 40s feel even cooler. So, if you are dry it will still be chilly to be outside.

Tomorrow will be warm and back into the low 60s. With that will come some storm chances once again. Wind and hail would be the main threats but the storms will be very spotty. There are a lot of dry hours Thursday for you to get out and about after this chilly stretch of weather. The best chance of storms would be south of Indy where a marginal risk is in place by the Storm Prediction Center.

Once we get past that small rain chance Thursday the rest of the week and the weekend look to be dry with plenty of sunshine.

Friday is a bit cool and Saturday morning we once again are right around 32° to start the day. However, we warm quick with lots of sunshine and then we are into the 60s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Some rain showers early. Mostly cloudy Low: 42°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy - Some spotty pm storms. High: 63°

Friday: Partly cloudy and cool. High: 52°

Saturday: Sunny. High: 60°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 66°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast