Rain chances through Friday; sunny & seasonable weekend ahead

Headlines



PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT

RAIN CHANCE THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING

SUNNY & SEASONABLE WEEKEND AHEAD

With the exception of a spotty shower this evening, most of us will be dry, with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. After midnight and overnight, there is the potential for some patchy fog. Any fog that does form should quickly dissipate during the morning.

wrtv

Most of our Thursday will be dry. It won’t be until late in the day that the chance of a few showers and storms returns to the forecast. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.

wrtv

Late Thursday and early Friday morning, another round of heavier rain will be possible, along with some thunderstorms. Gusty winds may accompany the storms, but widespread severe weather isn't likely.

WRTV

We should then clear out for any Friday evening plans. This will also set us up for a sunny and seasonal weekend, with highs in the upper 70s.

wrtv

By the middle of next week it will be very summer-like. Highs will be in the mid 80s, with higher humidity as well.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Fog possible. Some clearing. Low: 56°

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Showers late. High: 72°

Friday: Wet Morning then drying out. High: 70°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 76°

Sunday: Sun & Clouds. High: 79°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast