Rain chances Tuesday night and into Christmas Day

Headlines

  • CLOUDY CHRISTMAS EVE
  • RAIN RETURNS OVERNIGHT
  • WARMING TREND TO FINISH THE WEEK

We are watching as a bit of patchy fog tries to develop Tuesday morning. This is thanks to some clouds clearing and wind calming. The majority of today is cloudy with highs warming into the low or mid 40s.

Rain moves into the area late Tuesday night (possibly around the same time that Santa arrives in Indianapolis). Rain showers continue Wednesday morning.

Rain showers become more scattered by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Although showers could last through a lot of the day, they are light, and rain totals will likely stay below a quarter of an inch.

Rain exits Wednesday night, but some drizzle could stick around on Thursday. Another more promising round of rain is here Friday then again Saturday. Temperatures continue to warm through the 50s to finish the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mainly cloudy. High: 43°
Overnight: Rain showers. Low: 38°
Tomorrow: Rain showers. High: 44°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

