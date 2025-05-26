Rain chances will return once again on Tuesday and Wednesday

Headlines



RAIN CHANCES RETURN TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

BELOW NORMAL TEMPS THROUGH THURSDAY

WARMER WEEKEND

We enjoyed warmer temperatures and some sunshine this Memorial Day, and I hope you were able to take advantage of it. High clouds will filter in this evening, but we will remain dry. It should be a nice evening for the Indians game (with fireworks afterward) or any late BBQ plans you might have.

wrtv

The chance of rain will return with mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday. It won't be a steady or all-day rain, but especially in the afternoon, you'll likely want to have an umbrella handy. Expect high temperatures to be only in the mid-60s once again, which is about 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

wrtv

Scattered rain chances will continue on Wednesday, especially in the morning. However, we should see more sunshine again by Thursday and Friday, continuing into the weekend. While rain chances won’t be zero, they do appear to be fairly low.

wrtv

High temperatures will be back close to 80° on Friday, and we should be able to exceed that number on Saturday and Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Stray shower Low: 56°

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Cooler High: 67°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High: 70°

Thursday: Sun & clouds. High: 72°

Friday: Partly cloudy - Stray shower. High: 77°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast