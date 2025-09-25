Rain ends Thursday; setting up for a beautiful weekend

Headlines



RAIN ENDING THURSDAY

FOG POSSIBLE FRIDAY MORNING

BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND AHEAD

After a dreary, rainy start Thursday morning, we'll see some improvements this afternoon. The last of the rain exits, taking some of the clouds with it. We'll see some peeks of sun this afternoon and highs in the mid 70s.

WRTV

Thursday overnight into Friday morning, any lingering clouds continue to clear. Temperatures are cooler out the door Friday in the low to mid 50s. We also could see some patchy fog developing.

WRTV

After any fog lifts Friday morning, the day turns sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

WRTV

The weekend is also looking sunny, with highs in the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday. This will be a great weekend for visiting the pumpkin patch or apple orchard, or to catch up on yard work after a rainy week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Rain ending. Clouds clearing. High: 75°

Overnight: Few clouds. Fog possible. Low: 55°

Friday: Becoming sunny. High: 77°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast