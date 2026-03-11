Rain moves out as seasonable temperatures settle in for Thursday

Headlines



The rain and storms will be moving out of the area this evening. Flood warnings and advisories are posted across parts of the area after another round of heavy rain. The severe threat has ended, but windy conditions will continue not only this evening but into the coming days. Grab a jacket if you are going out this evening, as temperatures will cool off into the upper 30s.

Sunshine will be plentiful on Thursday, helping to dry us out a bit. While it will be cooler, highs around 50° are seasonable for this time of year. We have been a bit spoiled by temperatures that have been well above normal. The wind will briefly calm before picking up once again on Friday.

Some of the wind gusts on Friday could approach 40 mph under partly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the mid-50s.

Saturday will be cooler, and then Sunday will be much warmer as we seesaw back and forth through the weekend. A strong cold front will again bring the chance of storms to the area Sunday afternoon and evening. That will be followed by much colder temperatures next week, with highs in the 30s and low temperatures in the teens by St. Patrick’s Day morning.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Clearing skies. Very windy Low: 30°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Windy High: 49°

Friday: Very windy. Partly cloudy. High: 56°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High:49°

