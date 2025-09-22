Rain returns to the forecast Monday along with cooler temperatures

Headlines



STARTING A RAINY PATTERN

COOLER TEMPERATURES

After lots of dry weather through September, this week we will finally pick up some much needed rain in Central Indiana.

Rain continues today - and downpours are possible at times. Take an umbrella with you as you're heading outdoors. A few thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather is not likely. Temperatures are pretty stagnant over the course of Monday. We will struggle to climb out of the upper 60s into the low 70s by afternoon.

This evening will be cloudy, but we may get a brief break from the rain.

Tuesday is not a wash, but skies stay cloudy and there will be some periods of rain. A thunderstorm is also possible tomorrow. Temperatures are slightly warmer, making it into the mid to upper 70s.

There are additional rain chances Wednesday through Friday, which should help improve drought conditions across the state.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Rain & thunderstorms. High: 72°

Overnight: Scattered rain showers. Cloudy. Low: 65°

Tuesday: Scattered rain & thunderstorms. High: 78°

