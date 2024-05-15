Watch Now
Rain showers come to an end this afternoon

Posted at 7:17 AM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 07:54:03-04

Headlines

  • ANY FLOODING SUBSIDES
  • DRIER AFTERNOON
  • OVERALL WEATHER PATTERN REMAINS ACTIVE

It has been feast or famine with the rain the last 24 hours. Some areas were well over 2" of rainfall while many areas haven't seen more than a half an inch. A Flood Advisory in place for much of the area until around noon.

Rain showers should continue to diminish this morning and by the is afternoon some peaks of sun will be possible. Look for high temperatures to be around 70°

Tomorrow will be a quiet day of weather with partly cloudy skies and just the chance of a few isolated storms. Better rain chances will return on Friday. Over the weekend for qualifications a spot storm is possible Saturday but Sunday for Pole Day looks dry.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Rain ends. Mostly cloudy. High: 71°
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 56°
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Spot storm. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

